Coroner IDs 29-year-old inmate who died at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The 29-year-old inmate who died at the Montgomery County Jail last week has been identified.

Quintin Forest was identified as the inmate who died on Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, inmates in the Montgomery County Jail alerted a correctional officer around 4:30 a.m. on Friday that an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency.

The inmate, later identified as Forest, was found not breathing, and staff immediately started CPR and other life-saving measures. Forest could not be revived.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously said that an investigation was immediately launched, and detectives learned that another inmate in the same housing unit had prescription pain medication. While he was prescribed the medication, he was not allowed to have it in the housing unit.

The sheriff’s office said that the inmate had admitted to giving some of the medication to the inmate who had died.

The matter remains under investigation.

