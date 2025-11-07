Coroner IDs 34-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash on I-75

Chain-reaction crash leaves 1 dead on I-75 in downtown Dayton The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on northbound I-75, just north of Second Street.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The man who was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning has been identified.

Kevin M. Brendle, 34, was identified Friday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Brendle was driving a work van that was involved in a crash on northbound I-75 near Second Street in Dayton around 11 a.m.

Dayton Police confirmed the crash involved a work truck, two semis, and a work van.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the van, believed to be a man, got in between the two semis, and that’s when something caused a “chain-reaction crash.”

>>PHOTOS: Crash involving 2 semis blocks NB I-75 near downtown Dayton

The driver of the van, Brendle, died at the scene.

The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

“They were definitely visibly shaken up,” Coleman said. “You could tell they were distraught at the situation, and when I was speaking with them, they said it just happened so fast.”

The crash shut down I-75 northbound for several hours. Lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

Police spoke with witnesses, but would like to speak to more as they investigate how the crash happened. They’re asking anyone with video of the crash or additional information to contact them at (937) 333-COPS (2677).

