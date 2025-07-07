Coroner IDs 37-year-old man dead after crashing into Kettering home

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — The driver who died after crashing his truck into a Kettering home on the Fourth of July has been identified.

Tadeo Gatewood, 37, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

As previously reported, Gatewood died in a crash on Marshall Road on Friday morning.

Kettering Police and medics were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building.

Doorbell camera video obtained by News Center 7 showed a gray truck, driven by Gatewood, running off the road and smashing into a tree before hitting a home.

Police confirmed Gatewood died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police have asked for the public’s assistance in the investigation. In a social media post, they’re asking for any help identifying the drivers of two vehicles who are believed to be possible witnesses to the crash. One is believed to be a 2019-2021 Toyota RAV4, and the other is possibly a 2016-2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.

They’ve also asked anyone who lives in the area of the crash to check any security or doorbell cameras they may have to see if they caught anything related to the crash.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact Ptl. C Ferrell at (937) 296-2555.

