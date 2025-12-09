Coroner IDs 41-year-old killed in crash on I-70 during winter weather

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A 41-year-old man killed in a crash on I-70 in Huber Heights earlier this month has been identified.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on I-70 westbound near State Route 202 around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1.

A white sedan, whose driver was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Carlos Camacho Carrion, was stopped in the right lane with no lights when a vehicle driving in the right lane swerved to miss hitting it.

A semi was behind that vehicle and could not react in time. It ended up hitting the sedan.

The sedan was pushed across the lanes of travel and hit a median wall.

Carrion was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

“The roadway was beginning to get snow-covered, and visibility was greatly reduced at the time of the crash,” Sgt. Joshua Fosnight previously said in a release.

We will continue to follow this story.

