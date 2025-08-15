Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting

Lombard shooting
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The 48-year-old man killed in a Dayton shooting on Wednesday has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joseph Brandenburg was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Lombard Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 48-year-old man, identified as Brandenburg, shot multiple times, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brandenburg died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A possible suspect was located and interviewed by detectives. Police did not confirm if the suspect was arrested or charged.

While investigating, police recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including multiple handguns and casings.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!