Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The 48-year-old man killed in a Dayton shooting on Wednesday has been identified.

Joseph Brandenburg was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Lombard Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 48-year-old man, identified as Brandenburg, shot multiple times, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Thursday.

Brandenburg died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A possible suspect was located and interviewed by detectives. Police did not confirm if the suspect was arrested or charged.

While investigating, police recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including multiple handguns and casings.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

