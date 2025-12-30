Coroner IDs 5-year-old killed in motorhome crash

CLARK COUNTY — A 5-year-old killed in a motorhome crash in Florida has been identified.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, on Saturday morning, a motorhome carrying 15 people from Clark County collided with an SUV on a State Route in Marion County, Florida.

The crash killed 5-year-old Christopher Tucker Sandlin, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Our sister station in Orlando, WFTV, reported that a 25-year-old woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was critically injured in the crash.

She was rushed to the hospital and delivered her baby; however, the infant later died.

Greenon Local School District’s superintendent told News Center 7 that Sandlin was the son and grandson of school staff members.

It is still not clear if those staff members were in the motorhome.

News Center 7 reached out to Greenon Local Schools for additional information, but the district declined an interview out of respect for the family.

At least 12 other people were taken to the hospital from the crash.

