Coroner IDs 7-year-old missing girl who drowned in retention pond

By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — The coroner has identified a missing seven-year-old girl who recently drowned in a retention pond.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said the girl, Mardasia Forte, died from an accidental drowning, according to a spokesperson.

She was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in West Chester and found in a retention pond, officials told our news partner, WCPO TV, in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived at the pond, they began life-saving efforts.

Mardasia was pronounced dead at the scene.

