Coroner IDs body found in cooler in rural Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The human remains found in a cooler in rural Montgomery County earlier this week have been identified.

The remains were identified as 28-year-old Brittany Fuhr-Storms, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As reported by News Center 7, a dead body found in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek in Jackson Township around 7:37 p.m. Sunday.

Initial emergency scanner traffic obtained by News Center 7 details that officers were called out to investigate a cooler that had a bad smell.

“Have a Jackson Township car come out here, it’s going to be something in a large Rubbermaid tote,” an officer first to the scene reported.

Shortly after that, the officer tells dispatchers to get a Jackson Township officer out to the scene “ASAP.”

Fuhr-Storms’ cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

