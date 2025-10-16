Coroner IDs human remains found in backyard of Kettering home as missing woman

Police confirmed human remains have been found in the backyard of a Kettering home that was searched in connection with a missing woman on Tuesday.

KETTERING — The human remains found in the backyard of a Kettering home earlier this year have been identified.

The remains were identified as Nicole Slusser, 39, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Slusser’s remains were found in the backyard of a home on Mini Court in June.

Police had originally served a search warrant at the home in connection with an investigation into Slusser’s disappearance.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Smith, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Smith was located inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes around 6 p.m.

Smith was arrested and indicted on weapons and drug charges. He was found competent to stand trial earlier this month.

News Center 7 is working to learn if Smith will be facing any charges in connection with Slusser’s death.

