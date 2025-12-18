Coroner IDs man found dead in pond at area park alongside 2 dogs

WEST CHESTER — The man whose body was recovered from a pond at Voice of America MetroPark alongside two dogs on Wednesday morning.

Sun Yue, 36, of Mason, was identified Thursday morning by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner ruled Yue’s cause of death as drowning and the manner of his death as an accident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the West Chester Fire Department was called out to the park after a maintenance worker noticed a cell phone, keys, a dog leash, and prints going to the pond at the park.

When the fire department got to the scene, crews quickly found the body of a dog in the pond.

About an hour and a half later, crews recovered Yue’s body and the body of a second dog.

Fire Chief Rick Prinz told our news partners at WCPO that he assumes the man was trying to get one of the dogs out of the pond, but did not realize the size of the pond or the impact of the cold water temperature.

He added that the temperature of the water was about 27 degrees. Crews had to use an axe and a sledgehammer to cut the ice to recover Yue’s body.

