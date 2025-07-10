Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting

File photo of police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night.

Paul Body, 42, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Body dead, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

During an investigation, police learned a suspect may be inside a home in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

The home was later searched, and it was determined that no suspect was inside the home.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation. We’ll continue to provide updates.

