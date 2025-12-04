Coroner IDs man stabbed to death with wire coat hanger

DAYTON — The man killed in a stabbing in Dayton earlier this week has been identified.

Steven Echols, 34, was identified as the victim on Thursday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Echols was found stabbed in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue on Tuesday morning.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday show that Echols was reportedly stabbed with a wire coat hanger during a physical altercation with his boyfriend, Jerome Walker.

Medics took Echols to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dayton Police previously told News Center 7 that a person of interest was located at the scene and was taken into custody.

While police have not confirmed that person’s identity, online jail records show that Walker, 47, was arrested on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence on Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue.

Walker was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence on Thursday.

Court records show Walker reportedly told police he hid the weapon because he was scared.

Walker remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

