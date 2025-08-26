Coroner IDs woman killed after FedEx truck ‘flipped over the bridge’ on I-75

DAYTON — The woman killed in a crash involving a FedEx semi-truck has been identified.

Jaclyn Hamilton, 37, was identified on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said the semi was going north on Interstate 75 when it went off the road, down an embankment, and onto the State Route 4 and Webster Street exit.

Hamilton was part of a two-person driving team, but was not driving at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple 911 callers told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch about the crash on Sunday.

“There is a FedEx box truck that went off the highway and hit a pillar on a bridge,” one caller said to dispatchers in a call obtained by News Center 7.

“A FedEx truck that just flipped over the bridge,” another caller said.

At this time, police said there do not seem to be signs of impairment or mechanical failure.

“It is possible that the driver fell asleep and went off the road at the curve on I-75,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

News Center 7 contacted FedEx about the crash.

They sent us this statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends who had loved ones involved in this tragic accident. Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities in this investigation. Customers with questions about their shipments can visit FedEx.com.”

