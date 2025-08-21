Coroner makes ruling on death of intern at area tennis center

MASON — The coroner has made their ruling on the recent death of a Cincinnati Open intern.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa K. Mannix determined 21-year-old Joshua Darst’s preliminary cause of death to be head trauma.

His preliminary manner of death was determined to be an accident.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Liberty Twp. native died shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Darst was involved in an accident just before 11 p.m. on Monday near the facility’s loading dock.

Our news partners, WCPO, reported he had fallen off a cart.

Emergency responders took Darst to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The Cincinnati Open released a statement expressing their condolences, saying, “This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Lakota Family YMCA posted on social media saying Darst was a longtime lifeguard and pool manager at the facility.

Darst most recently began teaching children how to swim at the YMCA, according to the post.

“His infectious smile, kind heart, and warm spirit touched everyone he met. Joshua never knew a stranger; he made everyone feel welcome and valued,” the YMCA said. “Our Y family, along with Joshua’s family, would deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of such a remarkable young man.”

Cornerstone University posted on social media that Darst was a senior and a “cherished” member of its baseball team.

“Join us as we lift up his family, friends, and teammates in prayer during this difficult time,” the university said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group