Coroner responds to pedestrian crash in Trotwood

Trotwood police cruiser Trotwood police cruiser
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — At least one person is dead after a reported pedestrian crash in Trotwood early Friday morning.

Around 4:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 49 and West Third Street on reports of someone who had been hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed that they responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in that area.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

