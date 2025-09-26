Country Concert reveals next year’s headliners

By WHIO Staff

FORT LORAMIE — The headliners for the 45th anniversary of Country Concert have been announced.

“The wait is over!” concert organizations shared on social media.

Next summer’s festival will be headlined by Riley Green on Thursday, Alabama on Friday, and Jason Aldean on Saturday.

Along with the headliners, concert organizations released some of the other artists taking the stage in July.

Joining Green on Thursday is Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery, Graham Barham, and Mae Estes.

Friday’s lineup also includes Tracy Byrd, Bryan Martin, Lanie Gardner, and USA Karaoke Contest.

On Saturday, Travis Tritt, Hudson Westbrook, Terri Clark, Preston Cooper, Zach John King, Tyler Reese Tritt, and Chandler Walters.

“And we’re not done yet… there are still a few TBA spots on the lineup, so stay tuned — MORE big announcements are coming soon!" organizers wrote.

Country Concert is scheduled for July 9-11.

Ticket, camping, and event information can be found here.

