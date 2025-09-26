Country Concert reveals next year’s headliners

FORT LORAMIE — The headliners for the 45th anniversary of Country Concert have been announced.

“The wait is over!” concert organizations shared on social media.

Next summer’s festival will be headlined by Riley Green on Thursday, Alabama on Friday, and Jason Aldean on Saturday.

Along with the headliners, concert organizations released some of the other artists taking the stage in July.

Joining Green on Thursday is Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery, Graham Barham, and Mae Estes.

Friday’s lineup also includes Tracy Byrd, Bryan Martin, Lanie Gardner, and USA Karaoke Contest.

On Saturday, Travis Tritt, Hudson Westbrook, Terri Clark, Preston Cooper, Zach John King, Tyler Reese Tritt, and Chandler Walters.

“And we’re not done yet… there are still a few TBA spots on the lineup, so stay tuned — MORE big announcements are coming soon!" organizers wrote.

Country Concert is scheduled for July 9-11.

Ticket, camping, and event information can be found here.

0 of 10 Jason Aldean NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 23: Jason Aldean performs onstage at the 8th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Alabama NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - January 17: In this image released on August 13th Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama perform onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) Travis Tritt (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White TV) (Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White T) Riley Green NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Tracy Byrd Eddie Montgomery / Montgomery Gentry NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry performs at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Terri Clark In Concert - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 29: Terri Clark performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Randy Houser NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 14: Randy Houser performs at Bridgestone Arena on February 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Jamey Johnson NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Jamey Johnson performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

