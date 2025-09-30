County announces plans to revitalize 115-year-old building

DAYTON — A local county has announced a plan to revitalize a historic building.

Built in 1910 by architect William Earl Russ, Memorial Hall is a significant landmark in Dayton, originally constructed by Civil War veterans to honor their fallen soldiers.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building has served as a tribute to veterans of several wars and was once Dayton’s premier arts venue.

The Board of County Commissioners said it has invested over $800,000 to preserve Memorial Hall including a new roof, two new boilers, an upgraded fire panel, and a refinished stage.

The county has also updated the deed to include preservation guidelines, safeguarding the building’s historic integrity and its war memorials for future developers.

The building has been transferred to the Montgomery County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

The CIC will help find a private developer to “breathe new life” into the historic building.

“We look forward to partnering with the county and a private developer to shape the next chapter of Memorial Hall,” said Troy Singer, CIC President. “Our goal is to preserve the building’s history, strengthen the vitality of downtown, and create a space that the community can enjoy for generations to come.”

