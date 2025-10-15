County awarded grant to help reduce traffic deaths, serious crashes

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health has been awarded a $38,500 grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to enhance traffic safety initiatives in the area.

The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will support efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths and serious injury crashes through evidence-based strategies and community-focused programming.

The grant will be used to implement approved work plans such as educational events, enforcement campaigns, and community partnerships aimed at improving roadway safety.

The grant term begins Oct. 1, 2025, and runs through September 30, 2026.

