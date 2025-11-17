County fair announces concert lineup

Jake Owen Jake Owen performs onstage during the NASCAR Champion's Banquet at the Music City Center on December 02, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images, File)
By WHIO Staff

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Fair has announced its 2026 Grandstand Concert Lineup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two nights of live entertainment will take place on Aug. 13-14, starting at 8 p.m.

Forever Seger, a Bob Seger tribute band, will take the stage on Aug. 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

Country star Jake Owen will headline the next evening with 127 North as an opener.

Tickets may be purchased at MercerCountyOhioFair.com/Tickets or by calling the Mercer County Fair box office at 419-586-3239.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!