County gets $3.4M in funding to clean up unsafe abandoned sites

Millions of dollars going towards renovation of old Salem Mall Millions of dollars going towards renovation of old Salem Mall
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Land Bank has been granted millions in state funding to clean up hazardous, abandoned sites.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county was awarded $3.4 million by the Ohio Department of Development to fund cleanup programs at five environmentally contaminated brownfield sites.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sites are located in Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering, and Farmersville.

They include:

  • Former Cheerheart Cleaners, 2659 Patterson Rd
  • Twyman Building, 2728 West Third St.
  • Advanced Mold & Tool Company, 4147 Gardendale Ave.
  • Former Valley View Junior High School, 202 Jackson St.
  • Former Salem Mall Sears, 5200 Salem Ave.

Some of the work planned for these sites includes removing asbestos-containing materials, building demolition, and revitalization efforts.

The remediated sites will meet the health and safety standards required for reuse and redevelopment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!