County issues ‘important’ reminder after garbage truck fire

Garbage truck fire
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — County workers are issuing an “important reminder” after a garbage truck caught fire.

Montgomery County posted a video on social media that showed a fire in a garbage truck at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District.

“This is an important reminder that what you throw away is still handled by others,” the social media post said.

The county said no one was hurt.

A list of acceptable and unacceptable items to dispose of can be found here.

