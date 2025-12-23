County offering free rides to combat OVI crashes during the holidays

Montgomery County ArriveSafe program offers QR codes that people can scan for a free Uber ride.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Free rides are available this Christmas.

Montgomery County ArriveSafe program offers QR codes that people can scan for a free Uber ride.

More than 3,000 rides were given for free during Thanksgiving.

Meaning thousands of lives were saved, and people got home safely.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck stresses the importance of making safe decisions when drinking, highlighting that using ArriveSafe can help avoid dangerous situations.

“What I’m hoping to get for Christmas this year is everyone home safe,” Heck said.

Heck’s concern is echoed by Sergeant Gordon Cairns of the Dayton Police Department, who noted an uptick in marijuana-related driving violations.

“It’s frustrating, people still go out and drink and drive. They smoke marijuana now and drive. We’ve seen an increase in marijuana violations,” Cairns said.

