County planning to revitalize 115-year-old historic venue

County leaders are making big plans to revitalize a huge piece of Dayton history.
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — County leaders are making big plans to revitalize a huge piece of Dayton history.

Memorial Hall was built 115 years ago by the surviving Civil War soldiers.

Montgomery County has been Memorial Hall’s caretaker and owner since 1907, when county voters approved the funds to build it.

The hall has an auditorium with hundreds of seats, a large stage, and an expansive lobby.

The county has already spent $800,000 to renovate the building.

“New boiler, putting in the fire panel, and new roof, really bringing it up to standard,” Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator, said.

Colbert said county commissioners transferred the property to the county’s community improvement corporation.

They will look for a developer to uncover new possibilities for a building that hosted plays, concerts, and sporting events.

“We’re hoping that that special developer will grab hold of this and really make this something that the community can enjoy,” Colbert said.

County leaders said there is no timeline for either finding a partner or completing the project of bringing the hall back to life.

