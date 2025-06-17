County-wide call for assistance after ‘weapons call’ in Trotwood

Police lights
County-wide call for assistance after weapon complaint in Trotwood FILE PHOTO (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — A county-wide call for assistance was issued early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Signal 99 was called out around 2:41 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer responded to reports of a person with a gun, the supervisor said.

The supervisor confirmed the call was canceled minutes later, around 2:45 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted Trotwood Police to learn what happened and if anyone was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!