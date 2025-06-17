County-wide call for assistance after ‘weapons call’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A county-wide call for assistance was issued early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.
A Signal 99 was called out around 2:41 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.
An officer responded to reports of a person with a gun, the supervisor said.
The supervisor confirmed the call was canceled minutes later, around 2:45 a.m.
News Center 7 has contacted Trotwood Police to learn what happened and if anyone was hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
