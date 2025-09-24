Couple gets married at Young’s Jersey Dairy corn maze

Young's Jersey Dairy wedding (Courtesy of Young's Jersey Dairy)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A couple got married at Young’s Jersey Dairy on Wednesday, according to a social media post.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, said the “impromptu” wedding took place in Cowvin’s Corn Maze.

“Congratulations and thanks for sharing your special day with us!!” the post said.

Young’s Jersey Dairy corn maze and playland is open daily until Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

