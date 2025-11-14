Court docs reveal new information about ‘shootout’ at UD Halloween party; 4 arrests made

Dylan Hiner (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Federal court documents reveal new information about a shooting at a Halloween party on the University of Dayton’s campus.

Dylan Hiner, 19, is facing federal weapons charges in connection with the shooting, according to court records filed in the Southern District of Ohio.

Records indicate that federal investigators said this incident was a “shootout.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, a student was shot along Evanston Avenue in the UD student neighborhood on November 1.

Along with Hiner, three other minors were arrested in connection with this incident. Their identities haven’t been released at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

