Courthouse Square packed for Grande Illumination in Dayton

People packed Courthouse Square for the Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination on Friday.

DAYTON — It is beginning to look like Christmas in Downtown Dayton.

They watched the tree lighting ceremony and a parade.

Families also enjoyed music, food, and many activities.

“A lot of people popped out, and it is exciting to see the community come together for an event like this,” said Jordan Leaville.

The city plans to have holiday events through December.

