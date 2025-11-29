Courthouse Square packed for Grande Illumination in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — It is beginning to look like Christmas in Downtown Dayton.

Many people packed Courthouse Square for the Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination on Friday.

They watched the tree lighting ceremony and a parade.

Families also enjoyed music, food, and many activities.

“A lot of people popped out, and it is exciting to see the community come together for an event like this,” said Jordan Leaville.

The city plans to have holiday events through December.

