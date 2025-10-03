Crash involving school bus reported in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A crash involving a school bus was reported in Darke County on Friday morning.

The crash was reported near State Route 127 and Hillgrove-Woodington Road around 8:30 a.m.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a Greenville City Schools bus involved in the crash.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Darke County dispatchers were unable to answer any questions News Center 7 had at the time of this report.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

