Crash involving school bus reported in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A crash involving a school bus was reported in Darke County on Friday morning.
The crash was reported near State Route 127 and Hillgrove-Woodington Road around 8:30 a.m.
Our crew on the scene reports seeing a Greenville City Schools bus involved in the crash.
Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
Darke County dispatchers were unable to answer any questions News Center 7 had at the time of this report.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
