Crash involving semi, utility truck reported on SR 49

SR 49 Gordon Landis Road Crash PHOTO: Arcanum Fire Company/Facebook
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a reported serious crash involving a semitrailer and utility truck in Darke County Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 49 and Gordon-Landis Road, near Arcanum.

Dispatchers confirmed deputies and other emergency responders were on scene of the crash, but additional details were not available.

The conditions of those involved in the crash were not immediately known.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as new details become available.

