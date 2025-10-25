Crash involving wrong-way driver causes lane closures on I-75 in Moraine

Crash on I-75
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Moraine Friday.

Around 10 p.m., Moraine police and fire were called to a crash on I-75 southbound near Dryden Road.

Dispatchers confirmed they received calls about a wrong-way driver before the crash, and it is believed to be involved.

Medics are on scene.

As of 10:20 p.m. the two left lanes are shut down, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We will continue to follow this story.

