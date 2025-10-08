Crash knocks down power lines, closes busy street in Dayton; thousands of outages reported

Wayne Avenue Crash
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A busy Dayton street is blocked after a crash in Dayton on Tuesday.

Around 11:16 a.m. Dayton police and fire were called to the 1600 block of Wayne Avenue for a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Wayne Avenue is closed in both directions in the area.

Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing a large tree and power lines down.

Over 3,800 AES customers are without power, according to an outage map.

AES crews are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information becomes available.

