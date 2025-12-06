Crash knocks down traffic light at busy intersection in Springfield

Traffic Light Stock Photo Photo from the City of Clayton
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A crash knocked down a traffic light at a busy intersection in Springfield early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Springfield Police Dispatch Supervisor confirmed that just before 4 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Home Road and Derr Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash caused damage to the traffic light, knocking it over.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the supervisor.

The City Service Department is on the way to fix the traffic light.

We will keep following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!