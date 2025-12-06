Crash knocks down traffic light at busy intersection in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A crash knocked down a traffic light at a busy intersection in Springfield early Saturday morning.
A Springfield Police Dispatch Supervisor confirmed that just before 4 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Home Road and Derr Road.
The crash caused damage to the traffic light, knocking it over.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the supervisor.
The City Service Department is on the way to fix the traffic light.
We will keep following this story.
