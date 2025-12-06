Crash knocks down traffic light at busy intersection in Springfield

Photo from the City of Clayton

SPRINGFIELD — A crash knocked down a traffic light at a busy intersection in Springfield early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Springfield Police Dispatch Supervisor confirmed that just before 4 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Home Road and Derr Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash caused damage to the traffic light, knocking it over.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the supervisor.

The City Service Department is on the way to fix the traffic light.

We will keep following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group