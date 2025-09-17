Crash shuts down busy street in Dayton

Crash on N. Main Street
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A crash has shut down a busy road in Dayton.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The crash was reported near the intersection of N. Main Street and 5 Oaks Avenue.

Crews on the scene could be seen working to cut the roof and door of a red vehicle.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

