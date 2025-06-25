UPDATE: At least 1 dead in crash on I-70; WB lanes shut down

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

BROOKVILLE — UPDATE @ 3:34 p.m.:

At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 70 near Brookville, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

INITIAL REPORT:

A crash on Interstate 70 has shut down lanes of traffic near Brookville.

A crash involving a semi and another vehicle was reported around 2:20 p.m. on I-70 westbound near Arlington Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that westbound lanes were shut down while first responders worked the scene.

Dispatchers also confirmed that injuries had been reported, but could not confirm the number at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

