‘Crazy to see;’ Delivery truck driver sees gunman partially hanging out of car, firing shots on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — A man fired shots on Interstate 75 over the weekend, hitting three different vehicles.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to a man who witnessed it while driving his delivery truck. He describes what he saw LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
This happened Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton on I-75 Southbound between the 44 and the 47 mile markers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected drunk driver goes over 90mph, hits car on busy Kettering road
- County fair announces concert lineup
- Late-night legend Jay Leno coming to Troy
Max Polanco was driving his delivery truck back to work after a shift. He was southbound on I-75, headed toward the Dayton Mall area, when he heard pops. He thought it was a car backfiring until a car swerved over and cut him off.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group