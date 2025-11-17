‘Crazy to see;’ Delivery truck driver sees gunman partially hanging out of car, firing shots on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — A man fired shots on Interstate 75 over the weekend, hitting three different vehicles.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to a man who witnessed it while driving his delivery truck. He describes what he saw LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

This happened Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton on I-75 Southbound between the 44 and the 47 mile markers.

Max Polanco was driving his delivery truck back to work after a shift. He was southbound on I-75, headed toward the Dayton Mall area, when he heard pops. He thought it was a car backfiring until a car swerved over and cut him off.

