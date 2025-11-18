Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood; neighbors report hearing explosion

Firefighters on scene of large house fire in Piqua A house was damaged by a fire on Tuesday afternoon in Piqua on Covington Avenue.
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — Piqua Fire Department is battling a fire at the 1100 block of Covington Ave.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on the scene. She will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

At this time, the Miami County Dispatcher could not confirm that there were injuries.

>> PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood

Covington Ave (U.S Route 36) is closed between Sunset Ave. and College St., according to the City of Piqua Facebook page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos obtained by News Center 7 show a house with severe damage.

An iWitness7 viewer reported hearing a loud bang and immediately saw black smoke when they went outside.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 14

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!