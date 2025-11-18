Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood; neighbors report hearing explosion

A house was damaged by a fire on Tuesday afternoon in Piqua on Covington Avenue.

Firefighters on scene of large house fire in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua Fire Department is battling a fire at the 1100 block of Covington Ave.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on the scene. She will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

At this time, the Miami County Dispatcher could not confirm that there were injuries.

>> PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood

Covington Ave (U.S Route 36) is closed between Sunset Ave. and College St., according to the City of Piqua Facebook page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos obtained by News Center 7 show a house with severe damage.

An iWitness7 viewer reported hearing a loud bang and immediately saw black smoke when they went outside.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 14 Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire on Covington Ave (Staff) Fire reported at Piqua home (iWitness7 Viewer) Piqua fire Covington (iWitness7)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group