Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood; neighbors report hearing explosion

PIQUA — Piqua Fire Department is battling a fire at the 1100 block of Covington Ave.
At this time, the Miami County Dispatcher could not confirm that there were injuries.
Covington Ave (U.S Route 36) is closed between Sunset Ave. and College St., according to the City of Piqua Facebook page.
Photos obtained by News Center 7 show a house with severe damage.
An iWitness7 viewer reported hearing a loud bang and immediately saw black smoke when they went outside.
