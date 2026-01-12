Garage, vehicle destroyed after fire in Dayton

Firefighters responded to a fire in Dayton late Saturday night that destroyed a garage and a vehicle.

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in Dayton late Saturday night that destroyed a garage and a vehicle.

The call came out at 11:57 p.m. near the 70 block of Gramont Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Dayton Fire Department officials.

Crews were able to control the fire, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The garage was considered a total loss, according to fire officials.

There was a vehicle inside the garage that was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

