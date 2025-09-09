Crews to close stretch of I-75 for emergency bridge repairs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Road construction crews will close a stretch of Interstate 75 overnight for emergency repairs this week.

The stretch of Northbound I-75 between Needmore Road and Benchwood Road will be closed from Midnight to 5 a.m. starting tonight.

Traffic will be diverted off I-75 onto Needmore, and drivers will take North Dixie to Benchwood Road and back onto I-75.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says crews have to do emergency repairs to the bridge on Stop 8 Road.

Last year, an oversized truck hit the bridge and caused major damage.

“Once the repairs are completed and we go back through our safety testing with our bridge team, at that point, our plan is to reopen the road to motorists,” Loryn Bryson, the Public Information Officer for ODOT, said.

ODOT says they believe the repairs should take about eight nights of work.

