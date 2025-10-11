UPDATE: Ohio EPA investigating mercury spill in Greene Co. neighborhood

Mercury spill investigation in Greene Co Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATED @ 7:30 P.M.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters and officers responded around 5 p.m. to Murray Hill and Willow Drives on a reported mercury spill, according to a City of Xenia dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the mercury spill has been contained.

Video and photos from the scene show that the Xenia Township Fire Department was at the scene.

There was also a road closed sign at Murray Hill and Willow Drive.

A firefighter told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that the Ohio EPA will be investigating the cause of the spill.

He also said to Patterson that no homes have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!