UPDATE: Ohio EPA investigating mercury spill in Greene Co. neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATED @ 7:30 P.M.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

Firefighters and officers responded around 5 p.m. to Murray Hill and Willow Drives on a reported mercury spill, according to a City of Xenia dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the mercury spill has been contained.

Video and photos from the scene show that the Xenia Township Fire Department was at the scene.

There was also a road closed sign at Murray Hill and Willow Drive.

A firefighter told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that the Ohio EPA will be investigating the cause of the spill.

He also said to Patterson that no homes have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

