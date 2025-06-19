Crews continue to restore power after powerful storms moved through region

Severe weather storm damage Photo contributed by AES Ohio (via X)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Crews continue to restore power after thousands of outages from powerful storms on Wednesday.

We have the latest information on power restorations this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Over 50,000 AES Ohio customers were without power after storms moved through the region.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz said we heard from AES Ohio customers. They told us they got messages saying power would not be restored until this weekend.

AES Ohio said on social media that some customers may have received a message about an estimated restoration time.

“We kindly ask that you disregard it, as accurate times will be shared once assessments have been made,” they said on social media. “We appreciate your patience as our teams work safely and quickly to restore service.”

Mary Ann Kabel from AES Ohio told News Center 7 that customer should still report their outages.

“If they got the message, ignore it and check the outage map,” she said.

Power crews continue to restore power across the region.

