Crews recover pickup truck partially stuck in Great Miami River

BUTLER COUNTY — Rescue crews recovered a pickup truck partially stuck in the Great Miami River on Tuesday.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Service (ERS) wrote in a social media post that they responded to Combs Park in Hamilton to assist with a truck partially submerged in the Great Miami River.
Crews found a 2006 Dodge Ram truck roughly 40 feet from the shoreline, according to the social media post.
The ERS unit secured and recovered the truck from the water.
Initial reports indicate that the truck was intentionally submerged after a dispute, the social media post said.
Hamilton Police continues to investigate.
