Crews rescue woman stuck in pond in Miami County

TIPP CITY — Crews were able to rescue a woman who was stuck in a pond in Miami County on Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services (TCFES) were dispatched to the 4300 block of S. County Road 25A at the Otterbein Senior Life Community on reports of a woman stuck in a pond behind one of the buildings.

Initial reports indicated the woman was halfway in the water but able to breathe, according to a press release from the TCFES.

A male bystander on scene had attempted to assist but was unable to remove the woman from the pond.

Upon arrival, crews found the woman near the edge of the pond on the east side of the property. Crews gained access to the pond area through an unlocked gate.

Crews were able to safely pull the woman from the water, according to the release.

She only sustained minor scrapes and did not appear to be seriously injured. She was evaluated by medics on scene before being released.

No other injuries were reported.

