UPDATED: Officers close street after reported gas leak in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:05 a.m.
Officers closed a street after the gas company responded to reports of a gas leak in a Dayton neighborhood early Thursday.
Dayton police and firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. to the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a gas leak, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Video and photos show that Dayton officers have closed part of Ridge Avenue while firefighters investigate.
Neighbors told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that the gas leak may be at a residence.
CenterPoint Energy crews are also at the scene investigating.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department and CenterPoint Energy for additional information.
We will update this developing story.
