Crews respond to vehicle engulfed in flames on I-75 in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County last Friday evening.

Vandalia and Butler Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire around 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Vandalia Division of Fire.

A photo shared by an iWitness7 Viewer shows the SUV pulled onto the side of the road, fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured as a result, according to the fire division.

