Crews on scene of reported house fire in Harrison Township

Crews on scene of reported house fire in Harrison Township (WHIO/Stock photo)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of a reported house fire in Harrison Township on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Winnet Drive on reports of a house fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews were initially dispatched on reports of smoke in the house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!