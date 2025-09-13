Crews on scene of reported house fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of a reported house fire in Harrison Township on Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Winnet Drive on reports of a house fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 82-year-old woman found dead after critical missing adult alert
- High school football game evacuated due report of ‘dangerous’ person; Game to resume Saturday
- Large-scale ‘Emergency Preparedness’ Drill to occur at local Elementary school today
Crews were initially dispatched on reports of smoke in the house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group