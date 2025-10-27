Critically endangered tortoises stolen from zoo

Endangered tortoises stolen from zoo Egyptian tortoise (left) and a Northern Spider tortoise (right) (Indiana State Police)
By WHIO Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help after two tortoises were stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tortoises were stolen between 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

One tortoise was an Egyptian tortoise, and the other was a Northern Spider tortoise. ISP said both species are listed as critically endangered species.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Both tortoises are microchipped, and the Egyptian tortoise is said to have a prominent scar on its underside,” ISP said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Capitol Police Section of ISP (317) 234-2131 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!