Critically endangered tortoises stolen from zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help after two tortoises were stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month.

The tortoises were stolen between 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

One tortoise was an Egyptian tortoise, and the other was a Northern Spider tortoise. ISP said both species are listed as critically endangered species.

“Both tortoises are microchipped, and the Egyptian tortoise is said to have a prominent scar on its underside,” ISP said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Capitol Police Section of ISP (317) 234-2131 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

