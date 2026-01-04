Cruiser struck, all lanes closed after 2 separate crashes on I-75 northbound

MONTGOMERY COUNTY/MIAMI COUNTY — All lanes on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 66 are closed due to two separate vehicle crashes on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 4:22 a.m. near the Montgomery County and Miami County line, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

In one of the crashes, an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was struck, according to the dispatcher.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

