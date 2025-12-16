Customers say goodbye to memories as Price Stores prepare to close

WASHINGTON TWP. — There are new developments in a 75-year-old business that will soon be closing its doors for good.

On Monday, News Center 7 reported that Price Stores will close its Washington Township store at the end of the month.

Shoppers News Center 7 talked to are saying their final goodbyes with a final trip to Price Stores.

The store has been picked over since the announcement.

Some people will not only say goodbye to a staple but to some memories as well.

Wendell Oldham, of Dayton, said, “I got my prom tux here, that we went to prom together. And I got my wedding tux here when we got married 53 years ago. So, we have a lot of connections with the store.”

Some of the fondest memories that Wendell and Cheryl Oldham have started with a suit from Price Stores.

When they heard about the store closing, they made a trip to walk around.

Since announcing December 31st as their final day, Price Stores owner, Edd Wimsatt, said he’s saying goodbye to memories, along with customers.

“Thanks for those memories. I share those memories. I got my wedding suit here 52 years ago,” Wimsatt said.

He said he’s searched for a buyer for a year, but no one was interested. He believes it is because times have changed.

“We say big shifts from tuxedos to no tuxedos, then tuxedos to suits, and then kind of a combination. And then it just kind of weighed off over the years. We still do a good business, though, but not good enough,” Wimsatt said.

In two weeks, customers will have to find another place to buy their suits.

