Customers voice frustrations as CenterPoint Energy looks to increase rates

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy’s proposal to raise natural gas rates sparked public opposition at a hearing before the Public Utilities Commission in Dayton Tuesday evening.

CenterPoint Energy applied last year to increase natural gas rates, which would generate an additional $97 million annually for the company.

The proposed rate hike would raise the average monthly bill from over $90 to more than $115.

“I have watched my own mother personally wipe out her savings in the last 3 years since retirement. She lives on Social Security alone. These rates will put my mother out on the street,” a concerned customer said at the public hearing.

CenterPoint Energy claims the rate increase is necessary to cover costs associated with delivering gas to customers, installing and maintaining pipelines, reading meters, and processing bills.

The Public Utilities Commission’s decision on CenterPoint’s request could take months, possibly extending into next year.

The outcome of the rate increase proposal remains uncertain as the Public Utilities Commission deliberates, leaving customers concerned about potential financial impacts.

