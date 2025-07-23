Dangerous heat, humidity this week; Air Quality Alert for parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — The area is expected to experience another stretch of hot temperatures this week.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the whole area except Randolph County starting Thursday at 11 a.m.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the region until midnight on Thursday.

This includes Butler and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Union and Wayne counties.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this dangerous heat. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

It will feel warmer today with highs around 90 degrees. Ritz says it will be like the mid-90s with heat index.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 90s, but the heat index could reach 100 degrees, according to Ritz.

We will also see increasing storm chances later this week.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

